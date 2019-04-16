Central South Dakota Communications Center handles over 62,000 calls in 2018

If you call 9-1-1 from from Stanley, Sully, Hyde, Hughes or Jones counties, the cool, calm and collected person who answers will be working from an office in Pierre.

Central South Dakota Communications Center manager Cindy Gross says they consolidated with Pierre State Radio in 2014, adding several other agencies to list of responsibilities.

She says they fielded over 62,000 phone calls last year.

Gross says they also dispatch the state Highway Patrol.

This is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.