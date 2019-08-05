Central South Dakota 4H Rodeo Held Over the Weekend in Ft. Pierre

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – Two performances of the Central South Dakota 4H Rodeo over the weekend in Ft. Pierre offered more young cowboys and cowgirls the opportunity to qualify for the State 4G Finals Rodeo August 16-18 in Ft. Pierre. On Saturday, MiKenzy Miller was the senior All Around Cowgirl while Wyatt Tibbs was the senior All Around Cowboy. The Junior winners were Tricia Lammers in the girls and Jimmy Lammers in the boys. Tibbs won the senior Steer Wrestling on Saturday while Jimmy Lammers was a two time champion winning the Junior Boys Breakaway and Junior Flag Race. Pierre cowgirls MaKenzee Wheelhouse won the Junior Barrel Racing. On Sunday during the second performance the Senior All Around Cowgirl saw a tie with Saydee Heath and Megan VanLiere while the Senior All Around Cowboy was Chance Grill. The Junior All Around Cowgirl was Tricia Lammers for a second straight day and Burk Blasius was the All Aroun Cowboy winner. Heath won the Pole Bending while VanLiere took the Senior Barrel Racing title. Victoria Buffington was named the Senior Ambassador while the Junior Amabassador was Ember Gabriel. All of the scores of the place winners can be found on the South Dakota 4H Rodeo website www.sd4hrodeo.org.