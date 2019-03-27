Central SD seniors among winners of $1,500 BankWest scholarships

BankWest Chairman, President and CEO Charles H. Burke III recently announced the awarding of 18 BankWest Scholarships to students from across South Dakota for the 2019-20 school year. Each student will receive a $1,500 scholarship to pursue post-secondary education at a school of their choice. “Awarding scholarships to these bright, young students is a sincere pleasure and honor,” Burke said. “These young people exhibit strong leadership skills, academic excellence and a passion for their communities. They truly understand the concept of giving back to their communities and we are pleased to assist with their academic pursuits.” Students receiving $1,500 BankWest Scholarships include: · Carly Bowman, Pierre · Addison Eisenbeisz, Pierre · Jordan Thompson, Pierre · Riley Hannum, Fort Pierre · Grace Weinheimer, Onida · Cade Currier, Onida · Lauren Wittler, Onida · Madyson Morehart, Winner · Tyler Murray, Gregory · Ben Stiegelmeier, Selby · Justin Goetz, Selby · Autumn Vetter, Selby · Michaela Rotert, Potter, NE · Maddison Sparks, Armour · Connor Van Der Werff, Armour · Taylor Van Pelt, Tripp · Ethan Huber, Mitchell · Cade Gemar, Tripp BankWest has awarded more than $426,000 in academic scholarships during the past 26 years. Burke said over 65 students applied for this year’s scholarships. The BankWest Scholarship program recognizes outstanding achievement by student account holders at BankWest. Carly Bowman, daughter of Todd Bowman of Fort Pierre and Michelle Bowman of Pierre, is a senior at T.F. Riggs High School. She plans to study Mechanical/Aerospace Engineering. Cade Currier, son of Scott and Brenda Currier of Onida, is a senior at Sully Buttes High School. He plans to attend South Dakota State University this fall, where he will study agriculture science. Addison Eisenbeisz, daughter of Hadly Eisenbeisz and Kristin Brost of Pierre, is a freshman at South Dakota State University in Brookings, where she is studying architecture. Cade Gemar, son of Mark and Jennifer Gemar of Tripp, is a senior at Tripp-Delmont High School. He plans to attend Dakota Wesleyan University this fall, where he will study athletic training. Justin Goetz, son of Trent Goetz of Selby and Patricia Pudwill of Herreid, is a senior at Selby Area High School. He plans to attend the University of Minnesota this fall, where he will study political science and economics. Riley Hannum, son of Colby and Pam Hannum of Fort Pierre, is a senior at Stanley County High School. He plans to attend Black Hills State University this fall, where he will study elementary education. Ethan Huber, son of Ryan and Anne Huber of Mitchell, is a senior at Mitchell High School. He plans to attend either Saint John’s University or the University of Notre Dame this fall, where he will study biological science. Madyson Morehart, daughter of Keven and Melanie Morehart of Winner, is a sophomore at the University of South Dakota where she is studying communications sciences and disorders. Tyler Murray, son of Michael and Colleen Murray of Gregory, is a senior at Gregory High School. He plans to attend South Dakota State University this fall, where he will study construction management. Michaela Rotert, daughter of Mike and Melanie Rotert of Potter, NE, is a senior at Potter-Dix Public High School. She plans to attend the University of South Dakota this fall, where she will study accounting. Maddison Sparks, daughter of Travis and Tammy Sparks of Armour, is a senior at Armour High School. She plans to attend Dakota Wesleyan University this fall, where she will study elementary education. Ben Stiegelmeier, son of Emily and the late Jim Stiegelmeier of Selby, is a sophomore at Patrick Henry College, where he is studying economics and business analytics. Jordan Thompson, daughter of Todd and Traci Thompson of Pierre, is a senior at T.F. Riggs High School. She plans to study biology. Connor Van Der Werff, son of Scott and Renee Van Der Werff of Armour, is a senior at Armour High School. He plans to attend the University of South Dakota this fall, where he will study finance and pre-law. Taylor Van Pelt, daughter of Wayne and Lisa Stoebner of Tripp, is a senior at Tripp-Delmont High School. She plans to attend Wayne State College this fall, where she will study elementary education. Autumn Vetter, daughter of Chris and Denise Vetter of Selby, is a senior at Selby Area High School. She plans to attend Mitchell Technical Institute this fall, where she will study radiologic technology. Grace Weinheimer, daughter of Alan and Cori Weinheimer of Onida, is a freshman at South Dakota State University, where she is studying agriculture science. Lauren Wittler, daughter of Matt and Sherise Wittler of Onida, is a senior at Sully Buttes High School. She plans to attend Northern State University this fall, where she will study criminal justice.