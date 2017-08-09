Celebration of Remembrance for Paul Schreiner To Be Held in PIerre

PIERRE, S.D. – A gathering is planned to celebrate the life of long-time Pierre athletic official Paul Schreiner, who passed away recently in North Carolina. The gathering remembrance will be held on Saturday, August 19th at the American Legion Cabin in Pierre. Schriener was a longtime high school football and wrestling referee for the last 30 years in the state, as well as serving as the head umpire for the Oahe Softball Association in recent years. He also had a brief coaching stint at Stanley County many years ago. Food will be served from 4-8 pm, but the gathering will last as long as stories and good memories are still being shared, or until the Legion Cabin closes, whichever comes first. The public is invited. Schreiner’s obituary and submitted tributes can be viewed at: http://www.evansfuneralservice.com/obituaries/Paul-Schreiner-2/#!/Obituary.