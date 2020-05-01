Celebrate School Lunch Hero Day today

Today (May 1) is School Lunch Hero Day– a day to celebrate the work and dedication of school nutrition professionals.

Cheriee Watterson is the director of Child and Adult Nutrition Services for the South Dakota Department of Education. She says this year’s COVID-19 crisis gives ‘School Lunch Hero’ a whole new meaning. School nutrition professionals immediately stepped up to ensure students continue to receive healthy meals despite schools being closed.

More than 16.4 million healthy lunches and over 4.5 million nutritious breakfasts were served in South Dakota schools during the 2018-19 academic year. Over 7.6 million of those meals went to low-income children across the state.

Find more information about School Lunch Hero Day at www.schoollunchheroday.com.