Celebrate National Ag Week March 19th-25th

PIERRE, S.D. – Joining states across the country, Gov. Dennis Daugaard has proclaimed March 19-25 as National Ag Week in South Dakota. March 21 is National Ag Day. This year’s theme is “Agriculture: Food for Life.”

National Agriculture Week is a time to reflect on the importance of South Dakota’s farmers and ranchers and the state’s agriculture industry. This year marks the 44th anniversary of National Ag Day.

As part of National Ag Day, the Agriculture Council of America conducts an essay contest and a video contest. This year, a South Dakota student is the winner of the essay contest. Bridger Gordon from Whitewood receives a $1,000 prize and travel to Washington, D.C., for recognition at the National Press Club on March 21, 2017. During this event, he will have the opportunity to read the winning essay as well as join with industry representatives and media. Gordon’s winning essay as well as the winning video can both be viewed online at www.agday.org/2017-contest- winners.

National Agriculture Day is a reminder of the impact agriculture has in South Dakota.

Agriculture is South Dakota’s No. 1 industry, with a $25.6 billion annual economic impact

Agriculture generates more than 30 percent of the state’s economic activity

Agriculture and its associated industries employ more than 115,000 (1 in 5) South Dakotans

South Dakota is home to 31,000 farms with an average size of 1,397 acres

Over 43 million acres in South Dakota are used for agricultural purposes

98 percent of farms and ranches in South Dakota are family owned and operated

The National Ag Day program encourages every American to:

Understand how food and fiber products are produced

Value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy

Appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products

Acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industries

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture's mission is to promote, protect and preserve this industry for today and tomorrow.