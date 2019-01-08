Cecil Evan Oakie 1974 – 2019

VERMILLION, SD – Cecil E. Oakie, 44, of Vermillion and formerly of Red Scaffold, passed away Friday, January 4, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburg, PA.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Red Scaffold. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A wake service will be 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 10, 2019 at the church, officiated by Vernell Sitting Crow and [priest] followed by a meal.

Cecil Evan Oakie was born January 11, 1974 at home in Red Scaffold, SD to Joseph Carl Oakie Sr. and Kathy Zonnie (Begay) Oakie.

He was a beloved son, brother, and uncle. Cecil graduated from Vermillion High School. He loved fishing, challenging games, and diet Pepsi. He was known for helping raise his niece, Cheyenne. When she was little he took her everywhere on his bike. She was his little tail. She remained his good buddy. They watched Scooby Doo shows and movies, built card castles and went to Burger King to have chicken nuggets with honey mustard. These times, and many more stories of his gentleness and loving way, will be remembered.

Our family lost an amazing person, who gave so much to us. Most of all, it was his smile. He smiled, then you smiled. He will be greatly missed.

Cecil Evan is survived by his mother, Kathy Zonnie Oakie of Vermillion, SD; brothers: Ronnie Joe Oakie Sr. of Rapid City, and Joseph Carl Oakie Jr. of Vermillion; sister, Zonnie Maryjo Oakie of Vermillion; nephews: Brandon, Ronnie Jr., Christopher Eugene Asa, and Michael; nieces: Cheyenne and Pauletta; niece Cheyenne’s baby girl, Bryyiah Rosalynn; and many other relatives and friends near and far.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herman Guy Oakie, Mary Chasing Hawk, Mary Attakai Begay, and Paul Begay; father, Joseph Carl Oakie Sr.; and a brother, Christopher Lee Oakie.

Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte has been entrusted with Cecil’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)