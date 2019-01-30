Cause of structure fire near Governor’s Mansion under investigation, but suspicious

The Pierre Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at approximately 6:44 pm January 29, 2019. When firefighters arrived at the 900 block of East Capital, they noted heavy smoke and fire in an unattached garage located in the alley.

Firefighters made an aggressive defensive attack on the structure and also protected nearby structures that were in close proximity. The fire was contained to the building of origin. The garage unit suffered heavy fire damage.

At the time the fire started, there were three pets located in the garage. A family member was able to remove two of the pets however conditions worsened and was not able to retrieve the third. The family dog did not survive. There were no injuries to civilians or responders.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The fire appears to be accidental and not considered suspicious.

Firefighters were on scene of the fire for approximately 2 1/2 hours. Other responders on scene included Ft. Pierre Fire, AMR, and law enforcement.