Cattlemen’s Association Partnering With South Dakota State Government On Wildfire Relief

PIERRE SD – The state Cattlemen’s Association is partnering with South Dakota State Government to help producers in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado impacted by the recent wildfires. South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association Executive Director Jodie Anderson says her group is contributing up to $1,000 to pay for the oversized load permit a hauler carrying donated hay needs to travel through South Dakota.

She says those needing assistance with permit fees should contact both the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association and the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Anderson says while producers hit by the wildfires need hay and fencing materials, it may be advisable to donate cash.

Haulers wanting to take advantage of the offer should call the Cattlemen’s Association at 605-945-2333. For more information about other fees required to transport hay through the state contact the South Dakota Highway Patrol at 605-773-4578 or go to their website.