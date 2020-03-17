Cattle Groups Respond to COVID-19 Market Disruption

The United States Cattlemen’s Association Monday called on the Department of Agriculture to take immediate steps to address the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. cattle market. In a letter to USDA officials, the organization says producers’ bottom lines are suffering because of the outbreak’s impact on the cattle and beef industries. The Association says, “We must act expeditiously to return normalcy to the cattle marketplace.” USCA has created a special task force to address the market fallout as a result of the coronavirus. The announcement follows a statement from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association last week. NCBA CEO Collin Woodall says NCBA, “has been in daily communication with participants from every sector of the beef supply chain,” as the industry finds ways to “remove possible barriers to beef production.” Woodall says, “Although the full beef supply chain is being challenged by the outbreak, all segments of the industry are working closely together and must continue to do so.”