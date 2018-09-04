Catherine West 1931 – 2018

WEST SULLY CO., SD – Catherine West, 87, of West Sully County, died Saturday, September 1 at Highmore Health Care Center. Visitation will be 6-7pm, Tuesday, September 4 at Isburg Funeral Chapel with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. Services will be 10:30am, Wednesday, September 5 at St. John’s Catholic Church with burial at 1:15, Wednesday at the Agar City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Catherine Elizabeth (Serbousek) West was born February 20, 1931 on the original homestead of her parents, William and Elizabeth Serbousek. She grew up and lived most of her life in Sully County where she married the love of her life, Lowell “Odie” West on October 21, 1948 and they celebrated almost 68 years of marriage together.

Catherine came from humble beginnings but had a remarkable character as a student of life. She loved to learn and had a fierce determination to accomplish anything that she would set her mind to do. At the age of 12, she taught herself to sew and would read any book she could get her hands on. The words “I can’t” was not in her vocabulary. If she wanted to know how to wire a house for electricity, she could read a book and do it. If she wanted to paint a picture, she would buy some paint and canvas and have a work of art. She could build a house from the ground up by herself (and helped to build 6 homes for her family), drive a tractor, lamb out 200 head of sheep, calf out 250 cows and still have dinner on the table for the family. She loved the outdoors and to work along her husband as they worked ranching and farming. She was instrumental and very active in many facets of rodeo from working at the Blunt 4-H Rodeo, from being a rodeo mom / coordinator for her children, and grandchildren or sewing leather chaps or rodeo queen shirts. Catherine and Odie loved the husbandry of animals, and started raising cutting horses and stock for their grand kids to compete in rodeo. To this day, their great grandchildren continue to rodeo on horses that they raised. In 2017, Catherine and Odie received the Casey Tibbs Foundation honor of “Ranch Cowboy Family”. Catherine was the ultimate business woman and also began and operated several businesses in her lifetime, a flower shop, The Floral Boutique in Onida, SD and West Boat Storage and Cafe. Catherine and Odie traveled to Alaska several times to hunt and fish and had a vision for their family to come and hunt their land not only in their lifetime but for future generations. She was a great hunter, and would usually have the bragging rights of the biggest trophy.

Catherine accomplished many things in her life including building a legacy for the family that she loved greatly. Catherine was very proud of her family, and had scrapbooks of every child’s, grandchild’s and even great grandchild’s accomplishments. But perhaps the most important attribute, she was able to instill in her family, was her passion for life and the ability to achieve anything with her “I can do that” attitude. She could do everything and she was everything to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, two sisters and two grandchildren, Chad and Rachel and one great grandchild, Logan. Catherine’s loving husband, Odie, also awaits for her in their eternal paradise.

She will be deeply missed by her five surviving children and their spouses, Sharon and Jerry Suhn, Cathy and Steve Bonnichsen, John and Mary Jane West, Deanna and Tom Smith and Christine and Doug Sorensen, 51 grandchildren, and 32 great grandchildren.

Catherine touched many people in her lifetime and her family would like to continue her legacy through a memorial scholarship to support youth in South Dakota 4-H. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to: Lowell West Family Memorial Scholarship, c/o Oahe Foundation, PO Box 998, Pierre, SD 57501