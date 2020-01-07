Catherine Maria Sulzle 1943 – 2020

COLORADO CITY, CO – Catherine Maria Sulzle, 76, of Colorado City, Colorado, died on January 4, 2020, after a courageous battle with multiple sudden health issues. She was surrounded by family. Her Christian Funeral will be held on January 10th at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 803 Sibert Place, Pierre, SD, followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery.

Cathy was born on May 30, 1943 in San Francisco, California. Before moving to Pierre in 1954, she lived on the Spaid family farm near Oneida, South Dakota, where she first heard of the grace of God through Jesus Christ from a young missionary woman who came to her country school. She liked to tell the story that when she moved to Pierre, she found a church on her own and walked herself to Sunday School . She graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, South Dakota.

She married the love of her life, Warren C. Sulzle, on December 10, 1960. They were married for 55 years. She worked for the government of the State of South Dakota in various capacities including working at DCI, and for the Attorney General and later Governor William J. Janklow. She retired in 1999 and moved to Colorado City, Colorado.

Cathy was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She lived for playing bridge, (earning a Ruby Life Master rating), sewing and enjoying time with family, friends and her dog Laci.

She is survived by four children, Dawn (Rex) Kilburn, Kiana, Alaska; Pam (Don) Iverson of Louisville, Colorado; Brian (Christy) Sulzle of Aurora, Colorado; and Angela (Mike) Neumann of Alexandria, Minnesota; seven grandchildren, Jeremy (Meghan) Kilburn, Aaron Kilburn, Daniel (Kiersi) Iverson, Shaun Iverson, Catharine Neumann, Emma Neumann, and Olivia Neumann; one great-grandson, Beckham Kilburn; half brothers Dwayne Nelson, Sam Bowles, siblings Erma Magee, Louis “Leroy” Spaid, and Thomas Spaid. She is preceded in death by her husband, Warren C. Sulzle, parents Lester Clarence Spaid and Alice Elizabeth Anna Howard (Wester) as well as her brother Steve Spaid.

Although the absence of Cathy Sulzle in our lives here on Earth will leave a great void, we can rejoice knowing that we will be reunited with her one day in our home in heaven through the grace of our Lord.

