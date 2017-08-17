Catch the “Eclipse across America,” 99 Years in the Making

PIERRE SD – On Monday, August 21, 2017, all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun. Anyone within the path of totality can see one of nature’s most awe-inspiring sights – a total solar eclipse. This path, where the moon will completely cover the sun and the corona or halo can be seen, will stretch from Lincoln Beach, Ore. to Charleston, S.C.

Dubbed the “Eclipse across America,” this once-in-a-lifetime event (the last total solar eclipse to cross the U.S. from coast-to-coast happened in 1918) will prove to be a tourist and vacationer’s dream, as it occurs during the final few weeks of summer. More than 250 million Americans live within 600 miles of the solar eclipse path, which will undoubtedly lead to many late-season trips to do some skyward gazing. And, because the eclipse will take place on a Monday, the trek to see it could start as early as the Friday before.

Dr. Nicholas Marso of Central Dakota EyeCare in Pierre said those that want to view the eclipse need to make sure they have official glasses for the viewing by checking for a number on the glasses to make sure they are authentic

Dr Marso also went on to say that spectators need to make sure their glasses are still in top shape for viewing the eclipse.

The path of totality will pass over 14 states, starting on the coast of Oregon, at 10:15 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, and leaving American soil just north of Charleston, S.C., at 2:49 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time. It will cross cities in Oregon, Idaho, a sliver of Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, northeast Kansas, Missouri, a sliver of Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Darkness will last anywhere from a few seconds to two minutes and 41 seconds, depending on the location.

Central Dakota EyeCare in Pierre handed out the viewing glasses while supplies lasted at their clinic and will have a few more to pass out to the public for a eclipse viewing to be held in their parking lot on Monday August 21st.

Many solar glasses are made for adults and when worn you can not see any light at all thru them according to Dr Marso. When you normally look at the sun you can’t see anything and it physically hurts but during an eclipse it is easier to stare for a bit and even 30 seconds of unprotected exposure to a partially eclipsed sun can affect you central vision.

The eclipse will be an exciting event for all and main topic of discussion for those children headed to school next week also. Marso reminds parents that a child’s vision is a large percentage of learning.

Enjoy the eclipse and be safe in viewing if you have questions contact your eye professional.