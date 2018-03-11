Castlewood and St. Thomas More Win State Titles

UNDATED – Castlewood downed Hanson 47-41 to win the State Class B Girls Basketball Tournament title in Aberdeen on Saturday. Meanwhile in Watertown, St. Thomas More won their 5th consecutive state title with a 51-41 win over Madison in the Class A title game. In the consolation round of the State B tournament, Warner downed Sully Buttes 54-44 in the consolation championship game. Rachel Guthmiller scored 15 and Lauren Wittler had 11 to pace the Chargers who took home 6th place from the tournament after winning back to back titles the previous two years. Guthmiller was named to the All Tournament team along with Lauren Sees of Avon, Kailyn Groves of Faith, Haylee Hanson of Warner, Karly Gustafson of Ethan, Mattilyn Reiner and Erica Koster of Tripp-Delmont-Armour, Jada Campbellmsnd Megan Guericke of Hanson and Regan Benike, Alayna Benike and Abby Strait of State Champion Castlewood

