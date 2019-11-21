Casey’s General Store opens today in Fort Pierre

A new gas station opened today (Nov. 21) in Fort Pierre.

The Casey’s General Store is located on North Yellowstone Street, near the Missouri River Bridge that crosses into Pierre.

Information from Casey’s says the company opened its first store in 1968 and now operates over 2000 stores in 16 states. Over half of the stores are located in communities with 5000 or fewer residents, which the company says made Fort Pierre’s population of 2200 “perfect.”

The nearly 5000 square foot store will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It’ll serve pizzas, subs, bakery items, coffees, soft serve ice cream and more. Orders can also be made on the company’s website and by using the Casey’s app.