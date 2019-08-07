Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center to celebrate 10th anniversary Saturday

A 10 year anniversary celebration for the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre will be held Saturday (Aug. 10).

Rodeo Center executive director Kalyn Eulberg says people wanting to leave their brand on the timbers of the Rodeo Center should get in touch with her today (605-494-1094).

She says Saturday’s 10th anniversary activities will include the unveiling of the Clint Johnson bronze statue in the sculpture garden.

Eulberg says there will also be a kids rodeo carnival for children ages 12 and younger.

She says food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Find more information at caseytibbs.com.