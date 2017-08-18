Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center Celebrates 50th Anniversary of “Born To Buck” Documentary

FORT PIERRE SD – 50 years ago, Casey Tibbs made a documentary to drive more than 300 bucking horses 120 miles from the Lower Brule Native American Reservation to Fort Pierre. Tibbs wrote, produced, directed and starred in the movie “Born to Buck” which included some of the wildest riding ever filmed back then. Tibbs utilized his horsemanship skills to provide a true, natural roundup with cowboys and horses, illuminating the possibility for using fake backdrops and faux set-ups. The script was narrated by Henry Fonda and Rex Allen.

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the film, the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center will be having a reunion on Saturday, August 19th from 2-4 in the afternoon at the Rodeo Center. This is open to the public with a free-will offering. Anyone who had a major or minor part is encouraged to attend and talk about their involvement. The 90-minute film will be shown in its entirety. The Center’s bestseller film, still available on DVD and VHS, is available for sale in the gift shop.