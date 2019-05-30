Casey Tibbs “Match of Champions” to be sanctioned PRCA event for the 2nd year

The 26th annual Casey Tibbs “Match of Champions” bronc ride is tomorrow (Sat.) at 7pm at the Casey Tibbs Arena in Fort Pierre.

Bryan Hanson with the Casey Tibbs Foundation says it’s an official Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event again this year.

Hanson says there’s a steak feed prior to the bronc riding.

Hanson says 30 PRCA cowboys will ride. Eight will make it to the short go.

Last year, Wade Sundell won the Match of Champions and went on to win the 2018 World Championship in Bronc Riding at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the gate.

For more information go to www.caseytibbs.com or call 605-494-1094.