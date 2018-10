The 29th Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner will be held Saturday night (Nov. 3) at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre.

Director Cindy Bahe says the annual fundraiser celebrates rodeo in South Dakota.

Bahe says photos and biographies of this year’s six nominee’s will be added to the permanent “Wall of Fame” located in the Rodeo Center.

Bahe says the event is sold out.

Find more information at www.caseytibbs.com.