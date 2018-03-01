Casey Tibbs Documentary Ropes In Distinguished Award

The National Cowboy Museum’s 2018 Western Heritage Awards in Oklahoma City has chosen “Floating Horses: The Life of Casey Tibbs” as Best Documentary in the Film and Television category. The film was directed, written and produced by Midland, SD, native Justin Koehler.

“Floating Horses” has played in Canada and across the United States over the last year– including in California, New York, Georgia, Texas and South Dakota.

Tibbs’ family and friends were interviewed for the documentary including Charlie Daniels, Steve Ford, Wyatt McCrea and two dozen others. Cole Elshere of Faith, South Dakota portrayed Tibbs in the film. Elshere’s costume is permanently on display at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre.

Past recipients of the Western Heritage Awards include writers, actors, producers and directors such as John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, John Ford, James Stewart, J. Frank Dobie, Hal Wallis, Elmer Bernstein, Bill Kurtis, Sidney Pollack, Hugh Downs, N. Scott Momaday, Louis L’Amour, Kevin Costner, Maureen O’Hara, Red Steagall, Tom Selleck and Sam Elliott.