Carrie Jean Mikkonen 1948 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Carrie Jean Mikkonen, 71, of Pierre, SD, passed away October 15, 2019 in Sioux Falls at Sanford Medical Center. A visitation will be held from 5:00-6:00pm, Sunday, October 20 at Lutheran Memorial Church with a Prayer Service at 6:00pm. A Memorial Service will be on Monday, October 21, at 10:00am, at Lutheran Memorial Church with inurnment at the Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. Following the services a luncheon will be served at Drifters Bar and Grille in Ft. Pierre. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Carrie was born on October 3, 1948, in Aberdeen, SD, to Owen and Bernice Sizer. She grew up in Ellendale, ND, and remained there until she went to college. She married her high school sweetheart, Stan Mikkonen, in 1968 and graduated a year later with a nursing degree from Presentation College. She started her nursing career in Aberdeen, SD, where they had their first child, Douglas Alan Mikkonen. Their daughter, Laurie Beth Mikkonen, was born in Ellendale, ND, while Stan was serving in the army in Vietnam. Stan and Carrie moved to Pierre in 1974 where they would raise their children and build their life together. Carrie dedicated her life to taking care of others. She provided medical advice in the clinic, grocery store, church, mall, and anywhere it was needed. While known to most as Nurse, Carrie was proud to have ended her career serving on the team that established the mobile dental unit.

Carrie had a zest for life that could not be matched. If you didn’t know her when you walked into a room, you knew her when you walked out. Carrie lived to serve others whether it was her family, her friends, her community, or a stranger. Carrie has always supported her family and their teammates. It started with her brother, Charlie, and husband, Stan, to her children and nieces to her absolute favorite people, her three grandsons. Her world was complete when her children and her three grandsons moved to Pierre to become part of her everyday life.

Carrie is survived by her son: Doug (Stephanie) Mikkonen and daughter: Laurie Mikkonen both of Pierre, SD; grandchildren: James, Jacob, and Joseph Mikkonen; brother: Charlie Sizer; nieces: Kate (Aaron) Olson and Liza (Zach) Clark; grandnieces: Molly Olson and Kenzie and Izabelle Clark; and grandnephew: Luke Olson of Pierre, SD; sister: Marcia (Mike) Forrester of Gulf Shores, Alabama; sister: Mary (John) Higgs of Bozeman, MT; sister: Karen (Chuck) Minard of Chandler, AZ; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

The family will be establishing a memorial in her name at a later date.