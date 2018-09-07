Carr and Lewis Named to National Geographic Steering Committee

Two women from Pierre have been selected as members of the 2018 National Geographic Online Community Steering Committee.

Pierre Schools 7th grade life science teacher Jessica Carr and South Dakota Discovery Center special projects director Anne Lewis will help National Geographic launch its new, online community platform next year (2019).

Carr tells DRG news and farm she stumbled upon the opportunity to apply for the committee.

Carr says the group of 20-30 people met for the first time in July in Washington, DC.

National Geographic says the Community Steering Committee members support and influence the future of National Geographic education programs by providing invaluable feedback.