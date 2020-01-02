Carpenter man claims $453,995 Dakota Cash prize

Thanks to winning Saturday’s Dakota Cash jackpot drawing, Kent Waldner from Carpenter, SD, is giving himself a late Christmas gift– a new home.

The Carpenter resident closed 2019 by claiming the $453,995 Dakota Cash jackpot– the fourth-largest jackpot in Dakota Cash history.

While the drawing took place Saturday, Waldner wasn’t aware of his win until Tuesday. He learned of his win while routinely scanning his tickets at Carlson’s Northside Service in Huron, which is also where he bought the winning ticket.

Waldner says he lives in a 100-year-old house that’s falling apart. He says getting a new one means he’ll walk into a warm home and have a better place to live.

Waldner says he usually purchases Dakota Cash, Mega Millions and Powerball tickets each week at Carlson’s— a tradition he plans to continue. His advice for fellow players…… enjoy your winnings and keep playing. The only way you’re going to win is by playing.

The Dakota Cash game is exclusive to South Dakota with drawings each Wednesday and Saturday. For more information on the game, visit https://lottery.sd.gov/games/lottogames/dakotacash.

The largest Dakota Cash jackpot winners to date are: