Carpenter Honored for Her Work With Veterans in Sully, Stanley and Hughes Counties

County and tribal veterans’ service officers and staff from the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs were recognized for their dedication to serving veterans and veterans’ families at an awards program this week (Aug. 20) in Pierre.

Among those recognized was Sheila Carpenter, veterans service claims assistant for Hughes, Stanley and Sully counties. Carpenter was awarded the 2018 Partner of the Year award. She was recognized for her compassion, commitment, knowledge and professionalism when assisting South Dakota’s veterans.

Tom Sparrow, county veterans service officer for Turner County, received the 2018 Outreach of the Year award for being instrumental in recognizing veterans of all eras, making contact with veterans wherever he goes and thanking them for their services.

Aaron Walberg, veterans service officer for Brown County, received the 2018 County Veterans Service Officer of the Year award. Aaron was recognized for his outstanding commitment to enhance the lives of veterans by securing their benefits in a timely fashion and submitting flawless claims.

Mike Maske, SDDVA field officer was awarded the SDDVA 2018 Employee of the Year award. Maske was recognized for his commitment to the Department’s partners and our veterans.

The annual event, organized by the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, was held in conjunction with the veterans’ benefits training conference for CTVSOs.