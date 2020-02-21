Carolyn Johnsen 1931 – 2020

MILLER, SD – Carolyn Johnsen, 89, of Miller and formerly of Wessington, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Miller.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, Wessington with Rev. Scott Spiehs officiating. Burial will follow at the Wessington Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Reck Funeral Home, Miller.

Carolyn was born January 23, 1931 at the family farm North East of Blunt, SD to Maurice and Dena (Leesman) Christian. The family moved to Wessington, SD in 1946, where Carolyn graduated from Wessington High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Dale Johnsen June 19, 1949. She moved from the family farm north of Wessington to Miller in 2006.

Carolyn was a farm wife, mother and friend. After her children were grown, she worked at the Prairie Center for ten years. Carolyn enjoyed playing cards, quilting, baking, square dancing, bowling and traveling. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, American Legion Auxiliary of Wessington, LWML and member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wolsey.

Carolyn is survived by her three sons: David (Jeanne) of Fargo, ND, Terry (Gael) and Lynn (Dawn) of Wessington; six grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; five step great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale on April 15, 1996; brother, Willis in October of 1949; infant son, Chris in August of 1957; her parents; stepmother, Myra; and infant great granddaughters: Anna Hazel Johnsen and Arizona Eve Johnsen.

The family request memorials to be directed to the Hand County Memorial Hospital Foundation for assisted living or Wessington American Legion Auxiliary.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Carolyn’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.