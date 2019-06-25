Caroline Louise Becker 1942 – 2019

EAGLE BUTTE, SD – Carolina Louise Becker passed away June 22nd, 2019 at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre at the age 77. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 28th at the All Saints Catholic Church in Eagle Butte at 11:00am MST with a viewing one hour prior to the services, interment will follow at the United Eagle Butte Cemetery.

Carolina was born June 12, 1942 to Frederick and Eva Raile in Dupree, SD. She attended school in Ridgeview, SD and Mobridge, SD. She met Darold, her husband of 38 years, and became Mrs. Carolina Becker at All Saints Catholic Church in Eagle Butte on June 20, 1959. With that union came seven children that they raised together in Eagle Butte on the farm.

Carolina was a member of the Altar Society at the All Saints Catholic church and helped provide many meals for church events. She worked at the Harding Hotel, she worked at the school with the nurse and also as a Substitute Teacher. She cleaned the bowling alley and in 1982 she started at the plumbing and heating shop with her husband Darold and Bud Neigel. After a fire in August of 1995 that destroyed the shop, Carolina and Darold Becker took over Operation of the plumbing business and worked together to reopen it. After Darold’s passing in 1997, Carolina and Mick Joens continued to operate the Eagle Butte Plumbing and Heating together until January 2019 when her failing health forced her to move closer to her kids in Fort Pierre, SD.

Carolina was always happy and always smiling. She immediately captured the hearts of anyone she met. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking, but most of all she loved her work at the Plumbing and Heating shop and all of her customers and friends. She enjoyed sitting outside on the farm listening to the birds after work. In her early times on the farm with Darold there were always big gatherings that she loved cooking for. If there’s one thing she taught the world is even when you’re in pain and life is not going like you planned, just stay smiling and happy because someone might be having a worse day then you.

She raised seven wonderful children Dean (Scarlet) Becker of Harrold, SD, Evelyn (Jeffrey) Grazini of Edmonds, WA, Dennis Becker of Ft. Lauderdale FL, Doris (Buzz) Jensen of Gillette, WY, Ann Becker of Fort Pierre, SD, Karen (Dean) Blaser of Denton, NE, Sharon (Ron) Ramsey, Fort Pierre, SD. She has 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Preceded in Death by her loving Husband Darold Becker, Mother Eva Krien Raile, Father Fred Raile, one brother William Raile and 6 sisters, Irene, Hilda, Anna, Alvina, Florence, Gertrude, She is survived by her sister Helen Neigel and Brother August Raile.