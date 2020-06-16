Carol Shoup 1943 – 2020

PIERRE, SD – Carol Marie Shoup went home to Jesus on June 13, 2020, at age 77. She passed away in hospice at Mary House in Pierre, SD surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Onida. A private funeral mass will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Burial will take place at a later date in the Onida Cemetery.

Carol was born to Joseph and Theresa Cunningham on May 20, 1943 in Faulkton, SD. She attended grade school in Onaka and graduated from Faulkton High School. After graduating, she worked as a teller at the Potter County Bank in Gettysburg. She married James Doyle Shoup in April of 1965, at which time they moved to Onida. They went on to have five children; Barbara, Bradley, Mark, Peggy and Robert. She later worked at the Onida Bank and then for the United States Postal Service, servicing offices in Onida, Gettysburg, Harrold, Pierre, and Sturgis. She retired after a career of more than 30 years. She was also the bookkeeper for Shoup Oil Company and partnered with Jim to run a successful family business for 38 years.

Carol enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, water skiing, bowling, softball, travelling, sewing, knitting, playing cards, and doing crafts with her grandchildren. She spoke often of life-long friends and memories that were made while playing softball with the Oahe Grain Sweeties and working at the Onida Bank. She was an adventurous soul and enjoyed visiting new places and seeing new things. Carol loved spending time with friends and family and was an avid Minnesota Vikings and Twins fan. Her warm smile and laugh were contagious, and she was especially gifted at delegating tasks to her husband, children and grandchildren. She was an amazing cook and loved to celebrate Christmas together with her family. One of Carol’s priorities was to make certain that all of her children earned college educations and she took great pride in those accomplishments.

Carol was a collector of rare coins and stamps and enjoyed investing in the stock market. She was also an animal lover who cared for all types of animals, raising fish, birds, rabbits, cats and especially dogs. More than anything, Carol loved spending time with her family and cheering on her children and grandchildren in all of their various activities, sporting and other. Some of her favorite memories involved the annual trip to the Black Hills and camping at Plum Creek, Little Bend and Pike Haven Resort, where they had a place for over 25 years.

Carol was a member of the St. Pius Catholic church in Onida. Her faith was strong, as were her relationships with those she loved. She loved like Jesus and had a heart of gold, as she would do anything, for anyone. In the early 70’s, Carol rescued Craig Hoffman from drowning at The Holiday Inn swimming pool in Rapid City, SD. Craig was six years old at the time. She was finally able to meet Craig in person last year. He is one of many individuals who were lucky enough to have crossed Carol’s path.

Carol is survived by her husband of 55 years, James; two daughters, Barbara (Mark Anderson), Peggy (Terry Barber) and three sons; Bradley, Mark (Laura), and Robert (Nikki). Two sisters; Arlene (Paul) Mardian, Kathy (Eric) Gunlogson and one brother; Richard (Jo) Cunningham, three sister in-laws; Loni Shoup, Marjorie Zebroski, and Cindy (Ralph) Thoene, and one brother in-law; Arlo Wagner. She was dearly loved by her 13 grandchildren; Elliott, Garrett, Carter, Kayla, Gavin, Bretton, Hudson, Ashlynn, Benjamin, MaKinley, Hadley, Hayden, Brynlee, and one expectant great-grandson. She was also blessed to share her life with many wonderful nephews and nieces.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Theresa Cunningham, and sister Judy Raethz and brother in law Dick Raethz. Also, her in-laws Benjamin and Genevieve Shoup, Rick and Dorothy Shoup, Buzz Shoup, Cheris Wagner, and Jerry Zebroski.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice or Stjude.org.

