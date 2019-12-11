Carol Kiefer 1940 – 2019

FAULKTON, SD – Carol Kiefer, 79, of Faulkton, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Faulkton Senior Living.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Faulkton with Father Christopher Hughes presiding. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery, Faulkton. A wake service will be 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the church with visitation one-hour prior.

Carol Ann Martschinske was born March 14, 1940 in Faulkton, SD to Willian and Lillian (Grau) Martschinske. She has resided in Faulk County her entire life.

Carol was united in marriage to Frank Kiefer on September 29, 1955. They resided in Lebanon, SD until moving to the Delmar Deiter farm for 10 years as Frank work for Delmar as a hired man. In 1967 Frank and Carol purchased her fathers farm south of Faulkton where Carol lived until July of 2019 until entering Faulkton Senior Living.

In addition to raising her children, Carol took care of her father for many years. She drove school bus as well as the grain trucks on the family farm. She also worked at the Faulkton Hospital for many years as a nurse’s aide.

Carol was a faithful person who attended church at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Faulkton. She was active for many years in the altar society. She loved playing solitaire, marbles, and almost any game with her children and grandchildren.

Carol’s life will be cherished by her husband Frank of 64 years; her children: Richard (Ingrid) of Copperas Cove, TX, Daryl of Faulkton, Debra (Mark) Kean of Des Moines, IA, Robbie (Antonia) of Martin, SD, Kevin (DeAnna) of Aberdeen, SD, Sandra (Tobey) VanderLaan of Mound City, SD, and Jeff of Watertown, SD; sister, Joyce Bieber of Yuma, AZ; 16 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sons: Todd, Roger, and Dale; brothers: Edward, Delmar and Keith; and one sister, Marjory.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Carol’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)