Carol Hamann 1944 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Carol Hamann, 73, of Pierre, died Wednesday, October 10 at her home. Visitation will be 2-4pm, Sunday, October 14 at Isburg Funeral Chapel. Memorial Service will be 1:00pm, Monday, October 15 at Isburg Funeral Chapel

Carol was born December 29, 1944 in Draper, SD to Lincoln and Esther (Sorenson) Schmidt. She grew up on the homestead in Draper attending school and graduating from Draper High School.

She was united in marriage to Ernst Hamann on January 26, 1964 in Pierre. Carol worked as an administrative assistant for 45 year.

Carol enjoyed camping, country music and circle a word puzzles.

She is survived by her daughter Angel (Greg) Comer of Pierre; four grandchildren: DJ, Emily, Dalton and Jaylyn; great-grandchildren: Addison Olson, Maci Jo Hamann and Pickle Comer due in January of 2019; siblings: Dolly of Ohio, Kip of Harrold, Donna of Wyoming, Cam of Wyoming, Butch of Vivian and Punk of Wyoming; Cowboy Country Store on Euclid friends: Kelly, Jody, Robbie and Kodi and friends Darin and Julie Gravatt.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Tony Schmidt.