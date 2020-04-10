Carol Cody 1946 – 2020

CRESBARD, SD – Carol Cody, 73, of Cresbard, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Aberdeen.

An ash spreading will be held at a later date.

Carol Renee Maddoux was born July 7, 1946 in Baytown, TX to Buford and Alice (Whitehead) Maddoux. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, TX.

Carol loved moving around and meeting new people. She worked for many years as a computer operator for a construction company.

In 1985, Carol was united in marriage to Robert Cody. The moved to Cresbard, SD, following Robert’s job with Wheat Growers of South Dakota. In her free time, one could find Carol working with her plants, canning, doing arts and crafts or spending time with her birds, dogs, and cats.

Carol’s life will be cherished by her husband, Robert of Cresbard, SD; her children: Jason (Terri) Dunnahoe of Jacksonville, NC and Bonnie Griffis (Robert Hess) of Naylor, MO; her grandchildren: Mathew McClintick, Shandi (Chris) Welch, Seana Metzler, Jordan (Maryah) McClintick, and Jacob Dunnahoe; and her great grandchildren: Preston, Sawyer, Graclynn, Layken and Mia.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Carol’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)