Carlson Angus Ranch Feb. 25th

January 19, 2017

 

Carlson Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale

Saturday, February 25th at 1pm (MT) at the ranch near Mott

or at dvauction.com

Selling will be 65 yearling bulls, 5 two year old bulls, 8 red angus yearlings, and 30 bred heifers.

For more information call: Jon at 701-690-7190
or visit their website at www.carlsonangus.com.

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia