Carlson Angus Ranch Feb. 25th

Carlson Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale Saturday, February 25th at 1pm (MT) at the ranch near Mott or at dvauction.com Selling will be 65 yearling bulls, 5 two year old bulls, 8 red angus yearlings, and 30 bred heifers. For more information call: Jon at 701-690-7190 or visit their website at www.carlsonangus.com

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.