Carl Hagenlock 1922 – 2018

ONAKA, SD – Carl Hagenlock, 95, of Onaka, passed away Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Faulkton Senior Living.

A celebration of life will be 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 17, 2018 at Luce Funeral Home, Faulkton, with Rev. Thomas Carlson presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior.

Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at Oakland Cemetery, Seneca.

Carl N. Hagenlock was born November 6, 1922 on a farm near Malcom, IA to Waldemar “Walt” and Della (Grimm) Hagenlock. In 1924 the family moved to the Elroy Township, near Seneca, SD. He attended rural country school and then went to work on the family farm with his father.

On January 10, 1946 Carl was united in marriage to Jeane Wilkinson of Miranda. To this union two daughters were born: Bonnie (stillborn) and Billie Jo. In 1958 they bought the farm from Walt and farmed the land until his retirement. He worked for neighbors for several years before going into partnership in 1990 with his grandson, Ryan, forming H & N Farm. Carl continued helping Ryan with all of the farming and ranching.

For several years Carl was a township assessor field man for the A.S.C.S. as a crop inspector, he also served on the Seneca school board and on the board of directors for FEM Electric for 14 years.

Those left to cherish Carl’s life are his daughter, Billie Jo (Dave) Nelson of Faulkton; grandson, Ryan (Jennifer) Nelson of Onaka; great grandchildren: Kelci (Brian) Schulz of Faulkton and Cody (Grace) Nelson of Sabin, MN; great-great grandchildren: Maci, Kellen and Hali Schulz, Everett and Evelyn Nelson; sister, Ellen Cogswell of Joaquin, TX; brothers, Lester of Bozeman, MT and Roger (Bonnie) of Pierre.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeane, in 2009; daughter, Bonnie (stillborn); and brothers: Edwin, Louis, Glen, and Delmar.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Carl's arrangements.