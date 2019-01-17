Carda and Raske Earn Avera Riggs High Athlete of the Week Award

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named Elise Carda of the Lady Governor Gymnastics team and MaGuire Raske of the Governor wrestling team as it’s Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week. Carda is the only senior on the Lady Govs Gymnastics team this year and has been a consistent top three score on bars for the Lady Govs and still continues to add to her bar routine. She received a season best on vault at the recent Pierre Invitational and helped the Lady Govs win the invitational and record their best team score of the year. Meanwhile, Raske went 3-0 on the weekend in competition. He picked up a technical fall win over Tate Ellwien of Mitchell to help secure a 38–21 dual victory over the Kernels and keeping his team unbeaten in the ESD. Raske continued his winning ways by defeating Caleb Brink of Rapid City Stevens and Sam Stroup of Watertown in route to his second Mitchell Invitational Championship. Carda was nominated for the award by her head coach Rebecca Uhrig and Raske earned his nomination for the award from his head coach Sean Lewis.