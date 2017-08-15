Car / Motorcycle Collision Tuesday Morning in Pierre SD

PIERRE SD – Statement released today from Pierre Police Captain Jason Jones:

On 8-15-17 at 11:52 am Pierre Police Officers responded to a car / motorcycle collision at Highland / Broadway. On scene it was determined that Jan Osterkamp, a 66 year old male from Pierre, was traveling west bound on Broadway through the intersection on a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle. He was then struck by a 2005 Chevy Impala which was traveling south bound on Highland, driven by a 55 year old Ft Pierre female, April Neuhauser.

Traffic was diverted on scene for a short time as Officers and AMR ambulance staff accessed injuries to Osterkamp left side and arm. Osterkamp was ultimately transported to Avera St Mary’s Emergency Room for further treatment. He was wearing a helmet.

Damage was estimated at $500.00 for the Suzuki motorcycle and $100.00 to the Chevy. Neuhauser was cited for a stop sign violation.

Other agencies responding were the Hughes Co Sheriff’s Office and the SD Highway Patrol.