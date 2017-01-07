Caps Shutout Huron

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals varsity boys hockey team got back on the winning track with a 5-0 shutout of Huron Friday at the EXPO Center in Ft.Pierre. Brodie Hultman turned aside all 25 shots he faced in goal. Drew Norwick scored a pair of first period goals to set the stage for the Capitals who also got goals from Coleman Varty in the second period and Carsten Masteller and Spencer Wedin in the third period. The Capitals also cut down on penalty box minutes spending just 3 minutes in the box Friday. Oahe host the Rushmore Thunder in their annual Pink in the Rink game at 5:15 pm today.