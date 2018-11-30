Capitol Portrait of Gov. Daugaard to be Unveiled Tuesday

Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s official portrait will be unveiled for the public on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 2:30pm CST, following the Governor’s budget address.

The unveiling will be held of the first floor of the South Dakota State Capitol, in the east wing. Gov. Daugaard’s portrait will hang there, alongside the 31 portraits of his predecessors.

The portrait was painted by artist Susan Booke Durkee, who has a studio in Redding, Connecticut. Durkee was selected after a national selection process. She traveled to Pierre this spring to meet Gov. Daugaard and begin work on the portrait, which was completed at her studio.

Durkee says it was an honor to paint the official portrait of Gov. Daugaard. She says her father was stationed at the air force base in Rapid City during World War II, so she enjoyed being able to visit a place near to his heart.

The portrait of Gov. Daugaard was funded entirely by donations from current and former Governor’s cabinet and staff.