Capitol Hours Extended for King of Hearts Event

The state Capitol building in Pierre will stay open extended hours to accommodate photo opportunities for students before the Job’s Daughters King of Hearts event Feb. 16.

The Capitol will be open until 8pm (CT).

Bureau of Administration Commissioner Scott Bollinger says knowing the long-standing tradition of taking photos on the grand staircase in the Capitol’s rotunda prior to events such as prom and King of Hearts, they worked with Capitol Protective Services to keep the Security Checkpoint open later to accommodate for this event and others like it.

Arrangements can be made for events by contacting Joan Henderson with Buildings and Grounds at 605.773.3344. Please allow at least 10 days advanced notice. Standard security procedures and rules will be enforced. FAQs including a list of prohibited items can be found here. For more information visit our website: https://boa.sd.gov/.

Please contact Leah Svendsen at 605.773.3688 with questions and concerns.