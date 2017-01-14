Capitals Win Shootout Over Huron

HURON, S.D. – Coleman Varty scored a hat trick with the third and final goal the game winner in overtime as the Oahe Capitals Varsity boys hockey team won a shootout with Huron 8-7 Friday night in Huron. Unlike last week, when the Capitals won 5-1 and controlled the game, Oahe had to rally in this one after Huron posted a 3-1 lead after the first period Huron outscored the Capitals 4-3 in the second period to take a 7-4 lead into the third period before Riggs Sanchez and Varty found the net to send the game into overtime. Varty scored at the 3:45 mark of the overtime period to give Oahe the win. He was assisted on the game winning goal by Jaden Griese and Zach Fendrich. Varty scored the last three goals of the game for the Capitals. Sanchez had a pair of goals for the Capitals while Spencer Wedin and Kade McTihe also found the net. Xavier Erickson of Huron had 4 goals on the night. Oahe outshot the All Stars 48-38. Oahe improved to 6-3-1 in league play with the win and 13 points, 3 more than runner up Brookings and Rushmore. The Capitals are on the road again next weekend when they travel to Sioux Falls to face the Sioux Falls Flyers West.