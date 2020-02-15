Capitals Win in Overtime

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Cole Nelson scored a goal at 8:36 of overtime to lift the Oahe Capitals to a 5-4 win over the Rushmore Thunder Friday night in Rapid City in High School Hockey boys play. Spencer Weden had the assist on Nelson’s game winner. The Capitals had a 4-3 lead after 2 periods before Rushmore tied the game at the 1:35 mark of the period to send the game into the extra stanza. Wedin, Turner Starr and Andrew Gordon all scored goals in the first period to give the Capitals a 3-0 lead before Rushmore answered in the second period with 3 goals of their own. Clay Ambach’s goal at 15:06 of the second period gave the Capitals the lead back before the third and overtime periods. The Capitals outshot the Thunder 43-32 in the game with goaltender Kieran Duffy making 28 saves to get the win in net. The Capitals return to action tonight when they face the league leading Sioux Center Storm in the first of a two game series at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre.