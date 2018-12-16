Capitals Win in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals scored 3 unanswered goals in the third period to record a 4-1 win over the Aberdeen Cougars on Saturday in Aberdeen. Caden Davis gave the Capitals at 1-0 lead with an even strength goal at the 2:56 mark of the first period. Aberdeen tied the game at 1 after 2 periods but the Capitals got a goal from Spencer Wedin at 15:09 that proved to be the game winner. Talon Griese scored an insurance goal 18 Seconds later and Raef Briggs scored at 16:09 to keep the Capitals unbeaten at 4-0-0 in league play. The Capitals outshot the Cougars 32-26 ad Tate Mueller made 25 saves in goal. Oahe is off until January 5th when they travel to Watertown.