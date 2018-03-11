  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Capitals Win Consolation Title

Capitals Win Consolation Title

March 11, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (sdaha.org)

 

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals scored the first 4 goals of the game and went on to down the Watertown Lakers 6-2 to take the consolation championship game of the State High School Hockey tournament Sunday in Ft. Pierre. Carsten Mueller scored twice in the first period netting a power play goal and the scoring in a penalty shot. Clay Ambach also bad a power play goal and Spencer Wedin added a goal as the Capitals led 4-1 after 1 period. Riggs Sanchez added a second period goal and Wedin scored his second goal of the game and 5th in the State Tournament in the third period. Oahe outshot the Lakers 31-26 as they win their final game of the season,


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia