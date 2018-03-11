Capitals Win Consolation Title

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals scored the first 4 goals of the game and went on to down the Watertown Lakers 6-2 to take the consolation championship game of the State High School Hockey tournament Sunday in Ft. Pierre. Carsten Mueller scored twice in the first period netting a power play goal and the scoring in a penalty shot. Clay Ambach also bad a power play goal and Spencer Wedin added a goal as the Capitals led 4-1 after 1 period. Riggs Sanchez added a second period goal and Wedin scored his second goal of the game and 5th in the State Tournament in the third period. Oahe outshot the Lakers 31-26 as they win their final game of the season,