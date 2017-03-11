Capitals Win Consolation Game at State Tournament

BROOKINGS, S.D. – After getting extended to 6 overtimes in a loss to Watertown on Friday, the Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team bounced back in a big way with a 9-2 win over the Sioux Center Storm Saturday in the consolation round of the State High School Boys Hockey Tournament in Brookings. Oahe trailed 2-1 after the first period but got in their groove in the second period scoring 3 times and then adding 5 more goals in the third. Kade McTighe had a hat trick for Oahe scoring the first two goals and the first and second periods and then a third goal in the third period. Chase Bolte and Jaden Griese added 2 goal each while Talon Griese and Carsten Mueller also scored for the Capitals who outshot the Storm 5-11 in the game. The Capitals will play for the 5th place title Sunday morning at 10 am in Brookings.