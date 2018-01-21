Capitals Win And Lady Capitals Lose

PIERRE,S.D. – The Oahe Capitals won their 5th straight as they downed the Sioux Center Storm 5-2 Saturday night at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre. Carton Mueller scored twice for the Capitals while Talon Greise, Spencer Wedin and Caden Davis added goals as Oahe outshot Sioux Center 39-20. The two teams play again later today.

The Oahe Lady Capitals played well enough to win but came up short dropping a 2-1 verdict the Rushmore Thunder Saturday at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre. The game was tied 1-1 t the end of regulation giving Oahe their firt point in 4 weeks in the standings. Rushmore scored the game winning goal in overtime. Jess McTighe scored the only Lady Capitals goals late in the first period. The two teams played scoreless hockey until Rushmore scored the game winner in overtime. Rushmore outshot the Lady Capitals 41-14 in the contest. The Lady Capitals have now gone winless 7 straight games. The two teams play again later today.