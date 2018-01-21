Capitals Win 6th Straight and Lady Cap’s Drop 8th Straight

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals won their 8th straight game as they downed the Sioux Center Storm 6-3 in high school league play Sunday at the EXPO Center. The Capitals jumped on Sioux Center for a 4-0 first period lead behind a pair of goals from Riggs Sanchez and goals from Jackson Lake and Spencer Wedin. Wedin scored his second goal of the game midway through the second period. Andrew Gordon capped the Capital scoring with a goal early in the third period. Tate Mueller made 13 saves in goal for the Capitals who outshot Sioux Center 39-16 in the game.

The Oahe Lady Capitals did not win for a 8th consecutive game as Rushmore posted a 6-1 win on Sunday. Following Saturday’s ovaertime setback to Rushmore, Amy Gilkerson scored 3 minute into the 2nd period to give the Lady Caps a 1-0 lead but by period end, Rushmore had a 3-1 lead and then added 3 more in the final period as Rushmore outshot the Lady Capitals 43-13 in the game.