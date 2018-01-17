Capitals to Be Part of Inaugural Hockey Day in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Stampede along with the Sioux Falls Youth Hockey Association, Oahe Hockey Association, the Scheels IcePlex and Denny Sanford PREMIER Center announced today the inaugural “Hockey Day in South Dakota” is set to take place on Saturday, February 10th. The afternoon will feature a total of four hockey games. The day will kick off at the Scheel’s IcePlex at 11:15 am when the Sioux Falls Flyers boys JV team plays host to the Oahe Capitals. At Noon the Sioux Falls Flyers Bantam “A” boys team will host Oahe inside the PREMIER Center. The third game of the day will take place just after 2 pm when the Sioux Falls Flyers boys Varsity squares off against Oahe. The Oahe Capitals consist of players from Pierre and Ft. Pierre and have a long tradition of youth hockey in South Dakota. The day concludes at 7:05 pm that evening when the Stampede play host to the Omaha Lancers inside the PREMIER Center. Tickets for the games at the PREMIER Center are just $12 each and will be valid for both Flyers games as well as the Stampede game that night. Fans can purchase their tickets in advance through the Stampede office or the day of the game at the PREMIER Center. Portions of each ticket sale will benefit the Sioux Falls Youth Hockey Association.