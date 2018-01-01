Capitals Swept in Dickinson

  • Home > 
January 1, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

DICKINSON, N.D. – The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team lost all 3 games it played in the Border Battle Tournament in Dickinson, North Dakota. The Capitals wrapped up the 3 game tournament with a 4-3 setback to Williston, North Dakota on Saturday. The game officially goes into the record book as a tie and the Capitals get a point for their efforts; The Capitals and Williston were tied 3-3 after regulation before the North Dakota squad scored a goal in the third round shootout after the two teams played a scoreless overtime period. Riggs Sanchez, Spencer Wedin and Clay Ambach scored for Oahe who lost a third straight game for the second time this season. Goaltender Tristan Fuerst made 20 saves in goal for the Capitals who saw their record fall to 10-5-1 on the season. The Capitals return to league play next weekend.


