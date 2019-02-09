Capitals Stumble in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals stay atop the South Dakota High School league standings will be a short one as the Rushmore Thunder shutout the Capitals 6-0 Friday night in Rapid City. Rushmore outshot the Capitals 34-22 in the game and 22 minutes in penalties cost Oahe as the Thunder scored 3 power play goals. The two teams have split on the regular season with each one winning on their own ice. The loss was just the second of the season for the Capitals who return to league action next Saturday when they host Watertown to the EXPO Center.