Capitals Stats Thru the First 12 Games

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals hockey team is 1-3-0 in South Dakota High School Hockey League action so far this season and 9-3-0 overall. Spencer Wedin is the leading scorer with 29 points as he has scored 13 goals and garnered 16 assists. The leading goal scorer on the team so far is Riggs Sanchez who has put the puck in the net 16 times to go along with 11 assists on the season. Sanchez is second on the team in total points while Caden Davis is third with 20 points and 9 goals scored. The Capitals have scored 64 goals and given up 42 so far this season with Tristan Fuerst and Tate Mueller sharing duties in the net. The Capitals have lost their last 3 games in league play and look to get into the win column Sunday when they host Watertown at the EXPO Center.