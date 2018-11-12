Capitals Split Weekend Games

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals Varsity boys hockey team split a pair of games over the weekend downing Mitchell 6-5 Saturday in Mitchell and then dropping a 4-3 verdict to the Marlins on Sunday in Mitchell. On Saturday, the Capitals scored a power play goal at 3:50 of the 3rd period to produce what proved to be the winning goal. Ellito Leif scored twice to lead the Capitals in scoring. On Sunday in Mitchell in Mitchell, the Marlins came up with a pair of goals in the third period to rally for the victory. The weekend split leaves the Capitals with a 1 and 3 record through two weekends of exhibition action. They will travel to Rapid City this weekend to play in a tournament.