Capitals Skate to First League Win

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals jumped out to a 5-0 lead and went on defeat the Aberdeen Cougars 8-1 in the South Dakota High School league opening game for both teams Friday in Aberdeen. Spencer Wedin had his first hat trick of the season while 5 other players found the net as the Capitals improve to 9-0 on the season and 1-0 in league play. Caden Davis scored midway through the first period to give Oahe a 1-0 lead at the first intermission. The Capitals scored 4 goals in the first 8:30 of the second period to put the game away. Wedin scored twice in the period while other goals were scored by Michael Lyons, Jackson Lake and Talon Greise. Wedin scored his third goal of the game early in the third period and Riggs Sanchez capped off the Capitals with a goal midway through the 3rd period. Both third period goals where shorthanded. The Capitals outshot the Cougars 40-20 in the game that saw a total of 25 penalties called, with 13 of those on the Capitals. The Capitals had just 1 power play goal and Aberdeen’s lone goal was a power play. The Capitals return to the ice later today when they host the Brooking Rangers at 5:15 pm at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre.